First Trust Lists March Series of Target Outcome ETFs Buffer Strategies Based on QQQ, EFA and SPY

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“First Trust”) a leading exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has expanded its suite of Target Outcome ETFs with Buffer Strategies based on Invesco QQQ TrustSM Series 1 ("QQQ") and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (“EFA”), as well as Buffer and Deep Buffer Strategies based on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ("SPY").

The funds are actively managed ETFs that are designed to help investors maintain a level of protection in down markets, while taking advantage of growth opportunities in up markets to a maximum cap. The funds seek to provide targeted market exposure to underlying ETFs (“reference assets”) that are based on market indexes, while providing a defined downside buffer level, over a specific Target Outcome Period, which First Trust believes removes some of the uncertainty associated with investing.