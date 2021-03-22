LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Tim Vanderloo

Vanderloo, who started his career in sales and computer consulting, brings 21 years of financial service experience to Silverleaf. He built his business over the years through networking and referrals, with a focus on financial planning for high-net-worth clients. He is joined by licensed assistant Susan King. This new partnership with Silverleaf is expected to bring the firm’s total assets under management to nearly $1 billion. ***

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisor Tim Vanderloo CFP, has joined LPLFinancial’s broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with Silverleaf Wealth Management, an existing LPL firm. Vanderloo reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.

“We are pleased to welcome Tim and Susan to our team,” said Justin Gibson, president of Silverleaf Wealth Management. “We believe his experience and deep knowledge will help Silverleaf expand the range and depth of services we can provide to our clients. Their commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with our firm’s values and vision to put clients’ best interests first. Their extensive background in dealing with the unique challenges facing high-net-worth families will be an asset to the entire firm.”

Based in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., Vanderloo made the move to independence with a goal to build a practice that prioritizes the financial goals of his clients. “My belief is that financial planning is the pinnacle of knowing and understanding the needs of a client. The process allows me to discover what matters most to clients to be able to make knowledgeable recommendations for appropriate products and services,” he said.

Silverleaf’s multifamily office and boutique approach appealed to Vanderloo. ”I can drive relationships and identify goals for my clients and then bring in other professionals and additional resources to fully serve all of their financial needs,” he said. “I really liked that Silverleaf has the backing of LPL, a large organization with extensive research, innovative technology and access to the latest planning tools. I’m confident that I will have all the resources I’ll need to serve my clients, and that my voice will be heard when I reach out for additional support.”