 

Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 29, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, April 29, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International)
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143802

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 29, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13717129.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis-derived assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, InstagramFacebookTwitter and LinkedIn.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
Investors@jushico.com
(561) 281-0247

Media Contact
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
Ellen@Mattio.com
(570) 209-2947


