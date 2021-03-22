 

Linksys and Fortinet Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Performance and Security for Work From Home Networks

globenewswire
22.03.2021   

Fortinet Invests $75M in Linksys to Support Alliance to Offer Organizations Fast, Reliable, Secure, and Simple to Manage Remote Connectivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

“When organizations implement telework at scale, cyber criminals leap at the opportunity to exploit the numerous security gaps that arise. Security-driven networking—a strategy that converges networking and security across the connected environment, from the core, into the cloud, and to the branch and remote workers —enables organizations to see and defend today's highly dynamic environments while preserving an excellent user experience. We are excited to partner with Linksys to deliver enterprise-grade secure, reliable network connectivity for home-based workers.”

Sidney Lu, Chairman and CEO of FIT Hon Teng

“We are pleased to welcome Fortinet as a strategic partner in providing secured connectivity for consumers and remote professionals. The collaboration is a testament to the ongoing strength and reach of the Linksys business. We look forward to leveraging Fortinet’s proven cybersecurity expertise to capitalize on new opportunities.”   

News Summary

Linksys, a global leader in wireless networking products, a subsidiary of Foxconn Interconnect Technology (6088.HK) (“FIT”) and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with the intent to further secure and optimize the performance and management of home networks in today’s work from home environment.

Together, Fortinet, Linksys, and FIT will offer enterprise-grade connectivity and security and unparalleled quality of service to organizations that need to provide seamless and secure connectivity for their employees to efficiently work from home.

As part of the alliance, Fortinet has made a strategic investment of $75M in Linksys, which provides leading and next-generation router connectivity solutions to consumers and businesses worldwide. In addition, Fortinet will appoint a representative to the Linksys Board of Directors.

Additional Resources

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

