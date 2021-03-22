 

INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, CSO to Deliver Presentations at Two Upcoming Medical Meetings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:00  |  53   |   |   

Innate Killer Digital Summit 2021, which is being held March 23-25

Festival of Biologics USA: World Immunotherapy Congress 2021, which is being held March 29-April 1

LA JOLLA, Calif, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio, will deliver presentations at two upcoming medical meetings.

Event details:

Innate Killer Digital Summit 2021, March 23-25
Title: Exploring the Network of Cellular Interactions of NK Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment
Date: Thursday, March 25
Time: 3:30 EDT

In this presentation, Dr. Lowdell will discuss the company’s latest data and the discovery of a new mechanism of action of its NK-priming immunotherapy, “INKmune”. INKmune is a clinical stage proprietary tumor cell line which is administered intravenously and primes NK cells to kill otherwise resistant tumors. INKmune-primed NK cells have been shown to kill a wide variety of solid and hematological cancer cells in preclinical studies.

Use of two of the latest state-of-the-art cell:cell analysis technologies has demonstrated that INKmune increases NK cell killing of tumor cells by strengthening the binding of the NK to the tumor cell; the avidity. Our preclinical studies show that the robust immune synapse created by INKmune priming is greater than that induced by conventional cytokine activation (IL-2 or IL-15) and allows more rapid NK-mediated killing which was confirmed by videomicrography.  These INKmune-primed NK cells are not only more efficient killers of tumor cells but are able to overcome inhibition by regulatory cells and hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment.

Additional information about the summit, including registration details, can be found at: https://innate-killer.com/

Festival of Biologics USA: World Immunotherapy Congress 2021, March 29-April 1
Session: Cell and Gene Therapy
Title: Enhancing the Cellular Interactions Between NK Cells and Tumor Cells
Date: Monday, March 29
Time: 11:00am EDT

This second presentation will focus on the immunobiology of the NK:tumor immune synapse and the impact of tumor cell susceptibility to NK killing on NK exhaustion and the ability to lyse multiple target cells.
Additional information can be found at: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/festival-of-biologics-usa/index.s ...

Seite 1 von 3
INmune Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, CSO to Deliver Presentations at Two Upcoming Medical Meetings Innate Killer Digital Summit 2021, which is being held March 23-25 Festival of Biologics USA: World Immunotherapy Congress 2021, which is being held March 29-April 1 LA JOLLA, Calif, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INmune Bio, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in March 2021
04.03.21
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Business Update
25.02.21
INmune Bio, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on Thursday, March 4