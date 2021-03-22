INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, CSO to Deliver Presentations at Two Upcoming Medical Meetings

LA JOLLA, Calif, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, announced today that Professor Mark Lowdell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio, will deliver presentations at two upcoming medical meetings.

Event details:

Innate Killer Digital Summit 2021, March 23-25

Title: Exploring the Network of Cellular Interactions of NK Cells in the Tumor Microenvironment

Date: Thursday, March 25

Time: 3:30 EDT

In this presentation, Dr. Lowdell will discuss the company’s latest data and the discovery of a new mechanism of action of its NK-priming immunotherapy, “INKmune”. INKmune is a clinical stage proprietary tumor cell line which is administered intravenously and primes NK cells to kill otherwise resistant tumors. INKmune-primed NK cells have been shown to kill a wide variety of solid and hematological cancer cells in preclinical studies.

Use of two of the latest state-of-the-art cell:cell analysis technologies has demonstrated that INKmune increases NK cell killing of tumor cells by strengthening the binding of the NK to the tumor cell; the avidity. Our preclinical studies show that the robust immune synapse created by INKmune priming is greater than that induced by conventional cytokine activation (IL-2 or IL-15) and allows more rapid NK-mediated killing which was confirmed by videomicrography. These INKmune-primed NK cells are not only more efficient killers of tumor cells but are able to overcome inhibition by regulatory cells and hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment.

Festival of Biologics USA: World Immunotherapy Congress 2021, March 29-April 1

Session: Cell and Gene Therapy

Title: Enhancing the Cellular Interactions Between NK Cells and Tumor Cells

Date: Monday, March 29

Time: 11:00am EDT

This second presentation will focus on the immunobiology of the NK:tumor immune synapse and the impact of tumor cell susceptibility to NK killing on NK exhaustion and the ability to lyse multiple target cells.

