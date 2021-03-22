Veteran Nashville Banker Joins CapStar as Commercial Relationship Manager

NASHVILLE, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announces the hiring of Tiffany Martin as Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager with a concentration in Rutherford and Williamson counties. Tiffany brings an extensive financial services background and will focus on banking privately owned businesses, their owners, and real estate investors across the region.



“With a renewed focus on the dynamic economic growth in Rutherford and Williamson counties, we are excited to assemble a strong team of bankers who are not only industry experts, but also understand the unique needs of our communities,” said Jennie O’Bryan, CapStar’s Rutherford and Williamson Counties market president. “We are strategically hiring top talent, and I could not be more thrilled to have Tiffany join us. She brings proven success in the market and will be a key addition to our team.”



Tiffany Martin, Commercial Relationship Manager (tiffany.martin@capstarbank.com)