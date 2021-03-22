 

Avalon GloboCare Expands Co-Development Program with MIT to Combat Cancer Metastasis

  • Dual cutting edge technology approach using CRISPR-based genome editing and QTY code-based truncated chemokine receptors
  • Expansion of co-development program with Dr. Shuguang Zhang at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab to halt mobilization and spread of cancer

FREEHOLD, N.J., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announces the expansion of its co-development research program with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to apply two leading technologies—CRISPR-based genome editing and QTY protein design—to potentially treat and prevent cancer metastasis.

Metastasis—the spreading of cancer cells from the initial tumor site to surrounding tissues and distant organs—is responsible for the vast majority of cancer deaths. In an ongoing co-development research program, Avalon and the laboratory of Dr. Shuguang Zhang at MIT’s Media Lab have developed a novel approach to potentially block the signals that cancer cells require to metastasize in order to prevent cancer spread and death.

Cancer cells mobilize and travel to other organs using the chemokine signaling network, made up of chemokine receptors on the surface of healthy cells and soluble ligands that bind these receptors. Dr. Zhang’s MIT laboratory is applying their novel QTY protein code technology to design truncated versions of receptors that can act as decoys, attracting cancer cells and preventing them from spreading to other organs. Avalon and MIT researchers are also working on a second approach—combining the QTY technology with the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system to re-program cell types that typically stimulate nearby cancer cells to spread, thereby deterring cancer metastasis.

Avalon and MIT’s collaboration on the QTY code has already successfully generated a prototype device to soak up the excess chemokines and cytokines produced in the body that lead to a potentially fatal ‘cytokine storm,’ which can occur in patients with COVID-19 and in cancer patients being treated with CAR T-cell therapy.

“I am delighted to expand this fruitful and important collaboration with Avalon with the goal of advancing our ability to treat and prevent cancer metastasis,” said Dr. Shuguang Zhang, Head of the Laboratory of Molecular Architecture at MIT’s Media Lab. “We have a talented team at MIT, including the enthusiastic support of MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute professor, Dr. Feng Zhang, a pioneer and expert of CRISPR-based genomic editing in mammalian cells. Through our collaboration, we have been able to develop cutting edge technology that we believe has the potential to prevent the spread of cancer to other tissues, which ultimately leads to death.”

