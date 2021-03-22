 

Wetouch Technology Inc. (WETH) Plans to Relocate to Chengdu and Receives $17.7 million compensation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021   

Chengdu, China, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTC: WETH) ("Wetouch" or "the Company"), a specialty manufacturer of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, today announced that it has received $17.7 million from Sichuan Renshou Shigao Tianfu Investment Co., Ltd, a limited company owned by the local government (Sichuan Renshou”), as compensation for the Company’s relocation from its existing location in Meishan City to Chengdu, Sichuan province.

Based on a compensation agreement signed by the Company and Sichuan Rensou on March 16, 2021, the total compensation is RMB115.2 million (approximately $17.7 million based on an exchange rate of 6.5RMB per US $1.00), including RMB100.2 million ($15.4 million) based upon the appraised value of the property plus an extra 15% relocation bonus of RMB15.0 million ($2.3 million) pursuit to an appraisal report from an independent appraiser. On March 18, 2021, Wetouch received a total amount of RMB115.2 million (approximately $17.7 million) as the total amount of compensation from Sichuan Renshou.

In order to minimize the interruption of our business, a newly acquired wholly-owned subsidiary of ours in Sichuan, China entered into a leaseback agreement with Sichuan Renshou on March 16, 2021. The Leaseback Agreement entitles us to lease back the Property commencing from April 1, 2021 until December 31, 2021, at a monthly rent of RMB300,000 (approximately $46,154). The Company will be able to continue its operation until the end of 2021. The Company is actively searching for an appropriate parcel in Chengdu Medicine City (Technology Park), Wenjiang District, Chengdu for the construction of our new production facilities and office buildings. We expect that the construction and relocation will be completed prior to December 31, 2021, although there is no absolute assurance.

“We are excited to relocate our facilities to Chengdu with new corporate headquarter, manufacturing plants, and R&D center, which will be an opportunity to upgrade our operation and drive efficiency and allow Wetouch to better accommodate future business expansion, while simultaneously, providing a nurturing environment to foster team innovation as well as attract and retain talent in Chengdu, a dynamic city both for work and living,” Mr. Guangde Cai, Chairman of Wetouch, commented. “We are looking forward to sustained and healthy growth at our new home as we continue to strengthen our leading position in China’s large format touchscreen industry.”

