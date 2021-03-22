Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna
Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Philippines has secured 7 million additional doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna through a new supply agreement, bringing its confirmed order commitment up to 20 million doses. The 7 million additional doses are secured through a partnership with the private sector. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in the Philippines, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution.
“We appreciate the continued confidence demonstrated by the government of the Philippines through this new agreement, as well as the support of the private sector, resulting in 20 million doses secured for the country,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This agreement supports the ongoing efforts in the Philippines to secure access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and reflects Moderna’s continued commitment to expanding access to its vaccine around the world.”
The initial procurement by the Philippines of 13 million doses was announced on March 6, 2021. Under the terms of this agreement, deliveries would begin in mid-2021.
About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna
The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from NIAID’s Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the NIH on February 24, 2020, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 2020, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, 2020, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, 2020, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, 2020, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.
