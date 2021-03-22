Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Philippines has secured 7 million additional doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna through a new supply agreement, bringing its confirmed order commitment up to 20 million doses. The 7 million additional doses are secured through a partnership with the private sector. The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is not currently approved for use in the Philippines, and the Company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to distribution.

“We appreciate the continued confidence demonstrated by the government of the Philippines through this new agreement, as well as the support of the private sector, resulting in 20 million doses secured for the country,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “This agreement supports the ongoing efforts in the Philippines to secure access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and reflects Moderna’s continued commitment to expanding access to its vaccine around the world.”