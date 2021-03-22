 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Accelerated and Expanded Distribution Rollout of Crackle Plus Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:15  |  45   |   |   

Crackle Plus Networks Available at 41 Distribution Touchpoints with an Additional 23 Contracted

COS COB, Conn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today reported that it has increased its distribution of its Crackle Plus AVOD networks to 41 touchpoints, above its prior target, and now is expanding this initiative with plans to reach a total of 64 consumer touchpoints.

The Crackle Plus networks, including Crackle and Popcornflix, are available on a variety of platforms and services as both linear and VOD offerings. Crackle Plus networks are always free and offer a wide selection of hit movies, TV series, and original and exclusive programming. Expansion of Crackle Plus’s distribution is a key part of the Company’s broader marketing strategy to drive more viewers to its original and exclusive content.

“Our company has found that distribution has proven to drive increased viewership of our networks, and can bring up to hundreds of thousands of new viewers over time. From leading digital platforms to major cable providers and smart TV manufacturers, we are adding partners that we expect to drive new viewers to our Crackle and Popcornflix networks. As a result, we have reset our goal to now target 64 total touchpoints by the end of this year,” said William J. Rouhana, chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We are seeing encouraging early results from our overall efforts to increase viewership, including a significant increase in viewership of our Crackle network in February over January of this year.”

“Our aim is to make our free movie and TV content available to all viewers on all available platforms, including streaming devices, game consoles, connected TVs and FAST networks. As we add new distribution touchpoints and develop both new AVOD and linear channel offerings, we continue to make it easier for consumers to find us,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “In doing so, we are capturing a growing audience of unique, hard-to-reach consumers for our advertising partners.”

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
CSSE@ellipsisir.com
646-776-0886

MEDIA CONTACTS
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
(212) 223-0561


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Accelerated and Expanded Distribution Rollout of Crackle Plus Networks Crackle Plus Networks Available at 41 Distribution Touchpoints with an Additional 23 ContractedCOS COB, Conn., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call on March 31, 2021
16.03.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for April 2021 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
11.03.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Expands Content and Distribution Agreement with Plex to Include Direct Advertising Sales
10.03.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Agreement to Launch Crackle App on Smart TVs Powered by Vewd
05.03.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Participate in D.A. Davidson Consumer Growth Virtual Conference
03.03.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media to Bring Eat Wheaties! Starring Tony Hale to the Table
26.02.21
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for March
22.02.21
Screen Media Acquires Worldwide Distribution Rights to New Series The Uncommon History of Very Common Things