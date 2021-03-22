 

Assante Advisor Tina Tehranchian is First Woman and First Canadian Named Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals

CI Assante Wealth Management (“Assante”) congratulates Tina Tehranchian, Senior Wealth Advisor in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on being named Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade for 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals (“IAOTP”). She is the first woman and the first Canadian to receive this honour.

Tina Tehranchian, Senior Wealth Advisor, CI Assante Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is well-deserved recognition for a truly outstanding advisor,” said Sean Etherington, President of Assante. “Tina is a leader in our industry, highly committed to serving her clients and the community through education and charitable endeavors. Her long record of success is an inspiration not only to advisors, but to all professionals.”

The IAOTP recognized Ms. Tehranchian for her achievements, dedication and the pursuit of excellence in every aspect of her business over three decades as a professional advisor. She is one of just two people to have received this award in the history of the organization. Ms. Tehranchian was also selected as Top Senior Wealth Advisor of the Year by the IAOTP in 2020.

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the IAOTP,” said Ms. Tehranchian. “Being named the Top Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade is a huge honour in itself but being the first woman and the first Canadian to receive this distinction is a truly humbling experience for me, especially as 2021 marks my 30th year in this business. I do look forward to the day that we can have as many female advisors as we have male advisors. I believe this is an exceptional career for women and not only Canada, but the entire world would benefit from more representation by women in this field.”

A financial advisor since 1991, Ms. Tehranchian specializes in assisting business owners and self-employed professionals grow their wealth and develop sound financial and estate plans. She is also an expert in devising charitable tax planning strategies and helping philanthropic Canadians multiply their bequests to charities while reducing their taxes and leaving greater inheritances for their beneficiaries.

Ms. Tehranchian lends her time and expertise to supporting the community, serving as Planned Giving Consultant for The Donor Motivation Program, as a member of the Fundraising Advisory Board of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and as chair of the ONE LIFE gala committee, a fundraiser in support of the Foundation. Since 2000, she has helped raise over $2 million for various charities and has served on the boards of The McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Mackenzie Health Foundation, the Fort York Foundation, Seneca College, Art Canada Institute, and the Encyclopaedia Iranica Foundation, among others. She has taught personal financial planning at Centennial College’s Centre for Entrepreneurship for over 10 years and is often interviewed by major media outlets on her areas of expertise.

