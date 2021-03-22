 

Ryder Leaders Recognized as “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” in 2021

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions, today announce five women leaders at Ryder are being recognized as part of the 2021 list of “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The editorial staff of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine recognizes women who have had notable career accomplishments in the past 12-18 months and who have made significant contributions to advance gender equality within their own companies and throughout the transportation industry.

The fourth annual list honors women who exemplify WIT’s mission and encourage the employment of women in the transportation industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles in the workplace. Of the more than 70 women honored, five Ryder employees are honored on this year’s list including:

  • Amy Carroll: Director – Sales; with Ryder since 1996
  • Marilyn Pape: Manager - Strategic Analytics; with Ryder since 2017
  • Lindsey Trent: Manager - Business & Customer Development; with Ryder since 2017
  • Jessica Weaver: Manager - Group Logistics; with Ryder since 2004
  • Stacey Weidner: Senior Director - Human Resources; with Ryder since 2009

“These five astounding women have been invaluable leaders across Ryder’s business in their commitment to advancing gender diversity within the transportation industry, an integral part of our core values,” says Delores Lail, Ryder’s senior vice president of sales for the east region and a member of the WIT board of directors. “From building successful teams and mentoring female colleagues to driving innovation and fostering key customer relationships, Ryder celebrates this accomplished group of women and remains dedicated to fostering a culture that empowers our employees to succeed at all levels.”

Ryder is proud to be a leading company in the industry and that is made possible by the impact of these women. In 2019 and 2020, Ryder was a recipient of WIT’s “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation,” an award honoring companies for their commitment to the employment of women in the trucking industry. As an active participant of the WIT Association, Ryder sponsors the scholarship program, which makes technical training and education more affordable for women who strive to grow a career in transportation.

