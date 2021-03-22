 

Hexatronic signs agreement with Centric Fiber in Texas, USA, to a value of 10 MUSD

Press Release March 22, 2021

Hexatronic signs agreement with Centric Fiber in Texas, USA, to a value of 10 MUSD

Hexatronic US Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a 3-year exclusive agreement with Centric Fiber in Texas, USA, to a value of 10 MUSD. The agreement covers the full Hexatronic fiber to the home (FTTH) system solution. The agreement also includes site support and training for Centric Fiber and its installers as well as joint engineering to develop new product concepts.

“We are very proud and delighted to have become a strategic and exclusive system supplier to Centric Fiber. We see the agreement as an additional proof on the strength in our FTTH offering where Centric Fiber values a complete end to end solution which is both fast to market and have the capability to build as you grow. We will also support Centric Fiber with our site support resources and training for the Centric Fiber installers to ensure a qualitative and cost-effective deployment process,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group AB.

“We selected Hexatronic for our FTTH deployment based on their total value proposition and unique technology value” says Jason Palmenberg, President of Centric Fiber. Their micro cabling system utilizing blown fiber cables allows the entire network to be below ground and also to quickly connect our subscribers to gigabit speeds”, he added. “Hexatronic also provides detail training to our internal staff on system design, as well as to our external contractors on how to install the system. We are very pleased with their service and solution and look forward to a long partnership with Hexatronic”, Jason Palmenberg, concluded.

Gothenburg, March 22, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.30 CET on March 22, 2021.

Centric Fiber is an internet service provider and communications infrastructure company focused on expanding fiber optic communications throughout the state of Texas.  Its primary focus is brining differentiated solutions to the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) market.  The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, USA.  www.centricfiber.com.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.group.hexatronic.com.

