 

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Receives Record Number of Applications to Purchase New Franchise Gaming Center Territories

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:32  |  45   |   |   

43 applications in the last 30 days to open new Simplicity Esports Gaming Centers

Boca Raton, Florida, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has received a record number of applications submitted via its wholly owned subsidiary, PLAYlive Nation’s website, from potential franchisees interested in purchasing new franchise territories, and opening Simplicity Esports gaming centers.

New franchisee applications include disclosure of financial information, desired territory, and business background. New applicants typically take 30 to 60 days to move through Simplicity Esports’ internal vetting and sales process. The vetting process is designed to approve only those applicants that Simplicity Esports believes have the financial and business experience needed to become a franchisee owner-operator of a Simplicity Esports gaming center. Not all applications are approved.

New franchisees are assisted with site selection and lease negotiation, as well as planning, renovations, and build out. Single franchise territories are currently sold for a $45,000 purchase fee, while some discounts may be available for the purchase of multiple territories. Simplicity Esports also generates revenue for the sale of furniture, fixtures, and equipment to franchisees for the build out phase of gaming center construction.

Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “I am enthusiastic about our prospects for 2021. The combination of our growing corporate owned and franchisee owned gaming center infrastructure is a testament to our commitment to remaining the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in the U.S. I attribute the record number of franchisee applications to pent up demand caused by COVID-19 disruptions. I expect the demand will continue to increase as a growing number of states lift restrictions that have been in place for almost a year.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, and various EA Sports titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 12 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends, PUBG Mobile, Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, EA Sports and Free Fire are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact:

Roman Franklin
President
Roman@SimplicityEsports.com
 561-819-8586


SIMPLICITY ESPORTS AND GAMING COMPANY jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Receives Record Number of Applications to Purchase New Franchise Gaming Center Territories 43 applications in the last 30 days to open new Simplicity Esports Gaming Centers Boca Raton, Florida, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced that it has received a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Partners with Project Token and the UCF Blockchain Innovation Lab to Create NFTs for the Esports and Gaming Industry