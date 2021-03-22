 

Holding(s) in Company

22 March 2021

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 March 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan: -
                                               

 

 

  		Partnership Shares
Purchase Date:
22/03/2021
Share Price:
£5.91 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/03/2021
Share Price:
£5.91 		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/03/2021
Jon Marchant 21 21 3,899
Katy Wilde 21 21 3,170
Lewis Alcraft 21 21 7,739
Alan Dale 21 21 1,730
Benjamin Ford 21 21 337
Nicholas Wiles 21 21 255

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc
Sarah Carne, Company Secretary
(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

-end-




Disclaimer

