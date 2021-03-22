 

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Purchase of Bellevue, WA Branch

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

PORT ANGELES, Wash., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“First Fed”), today announced that First Fed has entered into an agreement with Sterling Bank and Trust of Southfield, Michigan (“SBT”) to purchase its Bellevue, Washington branch, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The agreement includes the purchase of approximately $77.7 million in deposits as of the announcement date and all of SBT’s furniture, fixtures, and equipment at this location, as well as assumption of SBT’s leasehold obligations relating to the branch. The parties expect to close the transaction by the end of the second quarter of 2021 pending the standard regulatory approval process.

Matt Deines, President and CEO said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, we are excited for this opportunity to expand our presence in the vibrant King County market as we continue to grow our Northwest footprint. We are also delighted to welcome the SBT branch team members to the First Fed team.”

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is the bank holding company for First Fed Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Fed is a Washington state-chartered savings bank primarily serving communities in Western Washington State with eleven banking locations - six located within Clallam and Jefferson counties, two in Kitsap County, two in Whatcom County, and a lending center in King County.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations as to closing the subject transaction and the business environment in which we operate, any projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit or deposit retention experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")-which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2021 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

CONTACT: MATTHEW P. DEINES
  PRESIDENT & CEO
  (360) 457-0461

First Northwest Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Purchase of Bellevue, WA Branch PORT ANGELES, Wash., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (the “Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“First Fed”), today announced that First Fed has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin