 

MICT to Host Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results For the year ended December 31, 2020

Montvale, N.J., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT), (the "Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 prior to the opening of the market. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. eastern standard time (EDT) EDT. 

The Company invites all those interested in participating in the call to dial 1-888 -298 5973. Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From Europe dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

user pin: 4444 

Please dial in a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. EST. Participants may also access a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of MICT’s website at: http://mixlr.com/servicesmict/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available for two weeks at: 1-888 -298 5973.   Callers from outside of the U.S. may access the call by dialing: From London (&Europe) dial in +448 0818 90708 From Israel +972 79-939 8931.

user pin: 3333

About MICT

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI") and its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures. And Micronet Ltd. ("Micronet"). GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial propriety database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Contact information:
Tel: (201) 225-0190
info@mict-inc.com


