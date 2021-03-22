 

Gevo Hires Dr. Paul Bloom as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 14:47  |  55   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Bloom has joined Gevo as its Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Bloom served the last 20 years in a series of commercial and technical roles at Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). Most recently, Dr. Bloom was the Vice President of Sustainable Materials and was previously the General Manager of Evolution Chemicals, where he led development and commercialization activities for the company's portfolio of renewable chemicals. In addition, he had global responsibility for the company's pipeline of new process technologies and partnerships with the chemical industry.

"I'm pleased to have Paul Bloom join us. He brings strong technical depth, and business development experience, which we expect to use as we develop the renewable chemicals and materials side of our business," said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gruber continued, "Paul has seen what works and what doesn't in the space of renewable chemicals, plastics, and fuel. We are fortunate to have him join our team."

"I've evaluated and commercialized multiple technologies through the years. I believe Gevo has excellent technology to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Drop-in, net-zero hydrocarbon fuel products are desperately needed and will make a difference in the transportation sector. Gevo's portfolio also contains renewable chemical materials that can address unmet needs for the circular economy. For example, these high-performance, plant-based products could go into the automotive industry, durable goods, and consumer products," said Dr. Bloom. "The potential, in my opinion, is large to help provide more sustainable alternatives to customers and consumers while delivering superior performance. I'm excited to be part of the Gevo team and look forward to helping Gevo grow," Dr. Bloom added.

About Gevo
Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gevo Hires Dr. Paul Bloom as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Bloom has joined Gevo as its Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Bloom served the last 20 years in a series …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin