Gevo Hires Dr. Paul Bloom as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer

"I'm pleased to have Paul Bloom join us. He brings strong technical depth, and business development experience, which we expect to use as we develop the renewable chemicals and materials side of our business," said Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gruber continued, "Paul has seen what works and what doesn't in the space of renewable chemicals, plastics, and fuel. We are fortunate to have him join our team."



"I've evaluated and commercialized multiple technologies through the years. I believe Gevo has excellent technology to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. Drop-in, net-zero hydrocarbon fuel products are desperately needed and will make a difference in the transportation sector. Gevo's portfolio also contains renewable chemical materials that can address unmet needs for the circular economy. For example, these high-performance, plant-based products could go into the automotive industry, durable goods, and consumer products," said Dr. Bloom. "The potential, in my opinion, is large to help provide more sustainable alternatives to customers and consumers while delivering superior performance. I'm excited to be part of the Gevo team and look forward to helping Gevo grow," Dr. Bloom added.



About Gevo

Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

