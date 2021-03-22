DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schweizer Electronic AG: 360° all-round visibility in real time thanks to 3D radar sensors for fully autonomous driving 22.03.2021 / 15:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In order to provide a complete 360° all-round view of the vehicle environment in real time, the KoRRund project has developed 3D radar sensors that can be adapted to a wide range of body shapes and easily integrated into the sensor network. In this way, the vehicle's surroundings can be recorded and analysed in real time. To overcome this challenge, Schweizer Electronic AG and its project partners developed an innovative technology for a highly integrated radar PCB with three-dimensional antenna design as part of the KoRRund project.

Schramberg, 22 March 2021 - Alongside e-mobility, autonomous driving is one of the megatrends in the automotive industry. More than 30 million self-driving vehicles are expected to be produced in 2040. As a precursor to the fully automated driving system, driver assistance systems are already being used in modern vehicles and show that they contribute to greater convenience and, above all, increased safety in road traffic.

Radar sensors are resistant to all weather conditions and are suitable for the precise determination of distances between vehicles. This is exactly what is required to facilitate autonomous driving.

The radar sensors currently used in vehicles today only have two-dimensional antennas, so the viewing angle of the antenna is restricted to a maximum of 180° . In order to achieve a 360° all-round view of the vehicle with the current technology, a large number of individual planar radar sensors are required, which leads to an increase in both complexity and cost of the sensor networks.

Schweizer Electronic AG and Fraunhofer IZM have implemented their own solution concepts to overcome this restriction. The high-frequency design was created and simulated at the Institute of Radio Frequency Engineering and Electronics (IHE) at Karlsruhe Institute for Technology (KIT) and the antenna performance was then evaluated on test vehicles and demonstrators.