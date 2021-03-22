AIG Life & Retirement Launches New Lifetime Income Benefit for The Power Series of Index Annuities

Lifetime Income Choice offers two options—Max Income and Level Income—to help consumers tailor their income strategy to their individual lifestyle. The Max Income option maximizes income during the early, more active years of retirement, when spending tends to be highest, while Level Income provides a consistent and steady income for life. For enhanced protection in changing markets, both options guarantee income growth every year prior to activating their lifetime income benefit.

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) and a leading provider of annuities, today announced a new protected lifetime income benefit for The Power Series of Index Annuities. Available exclusively through independent marketing organizations (IMOs), the new Lifetime Income Choice benefit guarantees income growth and creates added levels of choice and flexibility, including the opportunity to receive more income earlier in retirement.

“A key part of retirement planning is working with a financial professional to discuss what you want your future to look like and the income you’ll need to make that vision possible,” said Eric Taylor, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Independent Annuities at AIG. “Everyone’s retirement story is different, so our new Lifetime Income Choice options let consumers select the income strategy that works best for them. We’re excited to partner with IMOs to bring consumers a more flexible income solution to help meet their diverse retirement needs and goals.”

The Power Series of Index Annuities with Lifetime Income Choice are retirement solutions designed for accumulation and income. In addition to securing lifetime income, they offer the potential for tax-deferred growth, based partly on the performance of an index, while protecting principal against market downturns.

Lifetime Income Choice is designed to increase retirement income in any market. It locks in the greater of cumulative interest earned or an annual income credit of 5.50% every year that lifetime withdrawals are not taken, ensuring that future income will increase, even if index performance is flat or down.

When consumers are ready to take income, Max Income offers high initial withdrawal rates of up to 7.25% per year, depending on the owner’s age at the time of lifetime income activation and the number of individuals covered. If the annuity’s account balance becomes depleted, Max Income will provide protected income of up to 4.00% for life.