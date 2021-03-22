 

AMS-IX and Sify to open four new Internet Exchanges in India

Chennai, India, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMS-IX, the world leading Internet Exchange, and SifyTechnologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider, today announced the expansion of their footprint of internet exchanges in India. The new interconnection hubs are going to be situated in Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai.  

With close to half the population that is internet savvy, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers and businesses in the world. AMS-IX and Sify are committed to enhancing the quality of the Internet in India by increasing connectivity through public peering. The partnership between AMS-IX and Sify started with the launch of a neutral and independent Internet Exchange in Mumbai. By expanding to the digital hotspots of Kolkata, Noida, Hyderabad, and Chennai,  Sify and AMS-IX seek to enhance the quality of network interconnections in these regions as well.

Peter van Burgel, CEO, AMS-IX said, “Last couple of years we saw tremendous growth in India with traffic nearly doubling in a year time. By expanding to four new locations AMS-IX and Sify Technologies are delivering on their promise to bring high quality and value-for-money connectivity to the region.”

Harsha Ram, Head – Network Business, Sify, said, “With this partnership with AMS-IX, Sify seeks to give content, application and service providers wider options to interconnect with each other across the metros of India thereby optimizing latency and cost and significantly improving user experience.

The new Internet Exchanges in Kolkata (AMS-IX Kolkata), Hyderabad (AMS-IX Hyderabad), Noida (AMS-IX Noida), and Chennai (AMS-IX Chennai) are expected to start operations in 2021. In addition, AMS-IX India will be rebranded as AMS-IX Mumbai with the existing Sify Airoli DC as the new node.

 All exchanges will be built using the AMS-IX (IX-as-a-service) solution that allows partners to rapidly set up and run Internet Exchanges. Customers will be able to connect and exchange traffic via dedicated ports with speeds of 1, 10, or 100 Gbps, which allows them to reduce latency and save costs.

 

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune 500 India company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid, and small-sized businesses. 

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Sify Technologies adjudged the best in Talent Management and Learning and Development
22.02.21
World Leadership Congress recognises Kamal Nath as 'CEO of the Year'

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
16
Sify Technologies - Indiens IT-Dienstleister startet durch ??