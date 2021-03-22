Siguldas CMAS JSC Notice to the Regular Shareholders’ Meeting on 23 April 2021

Reports of the management board and the supervisory board. Approval of Annual report for the year 2020. Decision making on the dispose of profit. Discharging the members of the management board, the members of the supervisory board and the auditor from responsibility for action in the year of account and resigning from bringing claims against them. Election of the auditor and confirmation of the remuneration for the auditor.

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company's share capital, have rights within 7 days after the publication of the notification to require the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders' meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders' meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders' meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders' meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders' meeting about the company's economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.