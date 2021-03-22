 

Cytta’s IGAN System Helps First Responders Achieve Daily Record Setting Vaccination Totals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

Over 10,000 Inoculations per Day at a Single Site Achieved with IGAN Assist

Las Vegas , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  --Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA)To help deal with currently unprecedented Public Health crisis, Cytta provided our IGAN incident command technology to assist with the Covid-19 vaccination coordination operations by the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT). Utilizing our proprietary IGAN incident command system, PSURT was able to help increase the number of Americans protected by vaccine at one Texas location from an average of 5,000/6000 per day, to a record setting 10,000 per day. We applaud the valiant efforts of all these emergency responders for saving lives!

Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, an integral part of the combined PSURT response team stated, “In my 30+ years of Law Enforcement, and 26 years in the US Air Force, I have seldom witnessed an advancement in technology with the IGAN potential. Utilizing IGAN to coordinate this vaccination site empowered all involved agencies to achieve optimal results and vaccinate more people more quickly and more safely. In any public safety situation, the IGAN system has the capacity to rival any significant innovation for police, fire, emergency management, or public safety in general.”

This weeks’ Cytta Show initially describes a Las Vegas based governmant agency drone operation and then features Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, live streaming in realtime from the vaccination location. Officer Regan describes the utilization of Cytta’s IGAN incident command system by multiple public safety agencies in Texas, while live streaming in realtime from the vaccination location. This new episode of the “Cytta Show” has been posted on our YouTube channel for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel.

Our IGAN ICS seamlessly streams, stores and transfers all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders and their command centers across the United States. The IGAN ICS is an advanced CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) that can reside locally or in the cloud. IGAN manages multiple video cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers, 2-way radios – any device with a network connection.  Each device is securely visible in a single interface.

Seite 1 von 3


Cytta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cytta’s IGAN System Helps First Responders Achieve Daily Record Setting Vaccination Totals Over 10,000 Inoculations per Day at a Single Site Achieved with IGAN AssistLas Vegas , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  -Cytta Corp (OTCPINK: CYCA)To help deal with currently unprecedented Public Health crisis, Cytta provided our IGAN incident …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
Texas Covid Vaccination Program Utilizing IGAN Screens on the YouTube Cytta Show
03.03.21
Initial Episode of the Cytta Show Screens on YouTube Today
22.02.21
Cytta CEO Announces Great Strides in SUPR and IGAN Product Development and Market Introductions