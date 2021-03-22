Cytta’s IGAN System Helps First Responders Achieve Daily Record Setting Vaccination Totals

Over 10,000 Inoculations per Day at a Single Site Achieved with IGAN Assist

Las Vegas , March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) To help deal with currently unprecedented Public Health crisis, Cytta provided our IGAN incident command technology to assist with the Covid-19 vaccination coordination operations by the North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT). Utilizing our proprietary IGAN incident command system, PSURT was able to help increase the number of Americans protected by vaccine at one Texas location from an average of 5,000/6000 per day, to a record setting 10,000 per day. We applaud the valiant efforts of all these emergency responders for saving lives!



Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, an integral part of the combined PSURT response team stated, “In my 30+ years of Law Enforcement, and 26 years in the US Air Force, I have seldom witnessed an advancement in technology with the IGAN potential. Utilizing IGAN to coordinate this vaccination site empowered all involved agencies to achieve optimal results and vaccinate more people more quickly and more safely. In any public safety situation, the IGAN system has the capacity to rival any significant innovation for police, fire, emergency management, or public safety in general.”

This weeks’ Cytta Show initially describes a Las Vegas based governmant agency drone operation and then features Texas Police Lieutenant Clay Regan, live streaming in realtime from the vaccination location. Officer Regan describes the utilization of Cytta’s IGAN incident command system by multiple public safety agencies in Texas, while live streaming in realtime from the vaccination location. This new episode of the “Cytta Show” has been posted on our YouTube channel for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel.

Our IGAN ICS seamlessly streams, stores and transfers all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders and their command centers across the United States. The IGAN ICS is an advanced CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) that can reside locally or in the cloud. IGAN manages multiple video cameras, smartphones, tablets, computers, 2-way radios – any device with a network connection. Each device is securely visible in a single interface.