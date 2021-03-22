Workday Announces the Creation of 400 New Jobs at its European Headquarters in Dublin

The majority of the 400 new roles will span product and technology development, which includes software engineering, with additional opportunities in sales, customer operations, and other functions. Employees based out of the Workday Dublin office play an integral role in the company’s innovation efforts, including research and product development.

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it will create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin, growing its workforce in Ireland by 30 percent. Hiring will commence immediately. This investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Workday currently employs more than 1,300 people from all over the world, including over 800 engineers, at its European headquarters in Kings Building, Smithfield, Dublin 7. It first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear, an Irish technology company which was an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) provider. In 2015, Workday opened its new European headquarters in Kings Building.

Comments on the News

“Since setting up operations in Ireland in 2008, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products,” said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday. “Our Irish team has helped to shape our technology and ultimately supported the success of our customers around the world. With this added support, we’ll be able to continue this great progress by expanding our efforts in the region and fostering a great culture in our Dublin office.”

“As part of this new round of hiring, there are really dynamic career opportunities available at Workday Dublin,” said Chris Byrne, senior vice president, Technology Customer Operations, Workday. “Applicants have the chance to join a team at an innovative technology company with a strong global brand, known for being a great place to work. Not only does our team support the company’s regional efforts, but we’re also committed to the community at Smithfield, regularly volunteering and participating in local projects. We look forward to returning to our in-person community engagement as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.”