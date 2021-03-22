 

Workday Announces the Creation of 400 New Jobs at its European Headquarters in Dublin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 15:00  |  49   |   |   

New Jobs in Product and Technology Development Will Help Support Regional Growth and Continued Company Innovation

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it will create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin, growing its workforce in Ireland by 30 percent. Hiring will commence immediately. This investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The majority of the 400 new roles will span product and technology development, which includes software engineering, with additional opportunities in sales, customer operations, and other functions. Employees based out of the Workday Dublin office play an integral role in the company’s innovation efforts, including research and product development.

Workday currently employs more than 1,300 people from all over the world, including over 800 engineers, at its European headquarters in Kings Building, Smithfield, Dublin 7. It first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Cape Clear, an Irish technology company which was an Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) provider. In 2015, Workday opened its new European headquarters in Kings Building.

Comments on the News

“Since setting up operations in Ireland in 2008, we’ve attracted some of the industry’s best talent to help develop our innovative products,” said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO, Workday. “Our Irish team has helped to shape our technology and ultimately supported the success of our customers around the world. With this added support, we’ll be able to continue this great progress by expanding our efforts in the region and fostering a great culture in our Dublin office.”

“As part of this new round of hiring, there are really dynamic career opportunities available at Workday Dublin,” said Chris Byrne, senior vice president, Technology Customer Operations, Workday. “Applicants have the chance to join a team at an innovative technology company with a strong global brand, known for being a great place to work. Not only does our team support the company’s regional efforts, but we’re also committed to the community at Smithfield, regularly volunteering and participating in local projects. We look forward to returning to our in-person community engagement as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.”

Seite 1 von 3
Workday (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Workday Announces the Creation of 400 New Jobs at its European Headquarters in Dublin New Jobs in Product and Technology Development Will Help Support Regional Growth and Continued Company InnovationDUBLIN, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Golden Minerals Announces Expansion Drilling at Rodeo Gold Mine
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting
15.03.21
Workday Sees Continued Momentum with Higher Education Customers, Empowering Institutions Amid a Changing World
13.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/21
09.03.21
Workday Completes Acquisition of Peakon
28.02.21
Humen Ressources-Softwarespezialist Workday ist mehr als eine Re-Opening-Wette
25.02.21
Zumiez Selects Workday to Help Transform Finance
25.02.21
Workday Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
24.02.21
Workday Elects Lynne Doughtie to Board of Directors
23.02.21
Workday Co-Founder and Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri to Present Virtually at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
15
Workday Inc.