- Isoprenol is extensively utilized in the agrochemicals sector to make pesticides and insecticides.

- APIs are compounds that are utilized in the production of a variety of medications that are utilised in the treatment of a variety of illnesses and diseases. APIs make use of isoprenol as a building block.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymer, agrochemical, fragrance chemical, and pharmaceutical applications are the most common uses for isoprenol. It is primarily utilized as a component in the production of various aromatic chemicals. Because of its favourable chemical and physical characteristics, isoprenol is also gaining rapid popularity across several end use sectors in the global market. In the agrochemicals sector, isoprenol is widely utilized to make insecticides and pesticides.  It is an environment friendly compound, so it's widely utilised in crop protection chemicals like insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides. As crop infestations have become more common, modern farmers have turned to agrochemicals for increased productivity and lower loss of crops. The global isoprenol market is significantly being influenced by the growth of the agrochemicals industry.

Isoprenol is being investigated for possibly engineering antiviral drugs for the treatment of Covid-19. The highly contagious virus has set new highs in terms of posing a threat to the health of human beings and their overall well-being. Manufacturing companies in the global isoprenol market are capitalising on the unparalleled demand for antiviral drugs and growing efforts to keep economies going during the outbreak of coronavirus.  On the other hand, due to supply chain disturbances, agrochemical manufacturers around the world are restricting their access to Chinese distributors, which is likely to impact the market significantly.

   In terms of value, the global isoprenol market is anticipated to expand at a 7% CAGR over analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030. The growth of the market is ascribed to the extensive use of the product for a wide range of purposes across several end use industries.

