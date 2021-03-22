ProMIS Neurosciences Completes US$7M (CDN$8.75M) Financing with Distinguished Group of Boston Based Investors

The investors include Mike Gordon of Fenway Sports Group, the Kraft Group, Henry McCance, co-founder of the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, and Jeremy Sclar of WS Development Group. “After conducting diligence with a number of experts in the field, we are impressed with the tremendous potential of ProMIS Neurosciences and its unique platform of drug candidates to have a profound impact in the fight against Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. Our group is pleased to provide funding for the next phase of the company's exciting future”, stated Mike Gordon of Fenway Sports Group.

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce today the completion of an US$7M (CDN$8.75M) private placement of convertible unsecured debentures (the " Debentures ").

“We are honored to have the support of such a distinguished group of investors, all of whom are accomplished leaders in the business and life sciences arenas,” said Gene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman.

Debenture Terms

The Debentures are convertible into ProMIS common shares at the option of the holder at a conversion price of US$0.10 per share and accrue interest at 1% per annum, which is payable annually. At the company’s election, accrued interest may be paid in cash or common shares (such number of shares determined by dividing the interest due by the 5-day volume-weighted average trading price or “VWAP” of the common shares).

The Debenture mature on March 22, 2026. Prior to the maturity date, the Company may force conversion of the Debentures at the conversion price upon raising US$50M in equity and/or debt cumulatively. On the maturity date, the Company may redeem the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures in either cash or common shares (at the then 5-day VWAP less a 10% discount) or a combination thereof at its election. Amounts redeemed in common shares on the Maturity Date will be subject to TSX acceptance.

The investors were granted a right to participate, on a pro rata basis, in subsequent company offerings of equity securities for cash consideration pursuant to a public offering or a private placement.

The Debentures and any common shares issued on conversion are subject to a four-month hold period that expires on July 22, 2021. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.