 

No Foolin’ T-Mobile Leads a Movement to Transform This April 1 from a Day of High Jinx to a Day of High Fives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is known for its legendary April Fools’ Day pranks, but the Un-carrier is once again shaking up the status quo and challenging everyone to ditch the shenanigans on April 1 and instead show their appreciation. Inspired by a study finding that those who witness even a single act of gratitude are more inspired to join in and express gratitude themselves, T-Mobile is igniting a chain reaction of thankfulness in a year where we all could use a little extra love, calling on customers, employees, fans, brands and companies to join a movement to transform April 1 into something a little less foolish and #GiveThanksNotPranks.

Motorola, OnePlus, SanMar, Wattpad, Mattress Firm, Sleep.com and Drone Racing League have already pledged their support to join the movement with T-Mobile. They’ll pause the pranks and instead give donations to non-profit organizations and drive a wave of shout-outs through their social media channels with the #GiveThanksNotPranks hashtag. TikTok is participating too, bringing their community in with a hashtag challenge.

And the Un-carrier is not stopping there! T-Mobile announced it is getting #GiveThanksNotPranks started by partnering with its customers and fans to help give $500,000 through the nonprofit education crowdfunding site DonorsChoose to help our country’s hardworking and often under resourced teachers purchase critical classroom supplies to support students — a small token of gratitude after a year of educators and teachers adapting to all the changes in learning during the pandemic.

“T-Mobile has always had so much fun pulling big stunts on April Fools’ Day, but once again, it just makes sense to refocus all of that energy to transform this day and instead send thanks to every hero who has gone above and beyond to keep us all afloat in these challenging times. And we’re so excited that so many great brands are joining us! So, who else is in?” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “I love that we’re kicking it all off by recognizing our amazing teachers and helping them better support our students. T-Mobile has a longstanding commitment to education and we launched our Project 10Million initiative just this past year at the same time as so many of our country’s teachers and students had to completely change the way they were teaching and learning. So, this is a perfect way to say thank you for all their efforts and get them better set up for the future!”

