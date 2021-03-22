 

New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.03.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Automotive Grade Devices Offer Voltages to 3000 V and Stability of 1.0 % in Five Compact Case Sizes From 1206 to 2512

MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified high voltage thick film chip resistors. Offering working voltages to 3000 V, stability of 1.0 %, and power ratings up to 1.0 W, the Vishay Techno CRHA series is available in five compact case sizes ranging from 1206 to 2512.

With their high voltage handling capability — combined with better accuracy and stability than most standard thick film chip resistors — the Automotive Grade devices released today enable designers to reduce component counts, placement costs, and PCB size.

The resistors offer a wide resistance range from 2 MΩ to 500 MΩ, tolerances down to ± 1.0 %, and temperature coefficients of ± 100 ppm/°C. These specifications make the devices ideal for battery management and voltage monitoring, division, and regulation in power inverters and high voltage power supplies for automotive, industrial, and medical applications.

CRHA series resistors feature solder-coated nickel barrier terminations in a three-sided wraparound configuration. The devices are RoHS-compliant with exemption, and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Case size P70 C
 (W) 		Max. working voltage
(V) 		Resistance range
(Ω)
CRHA1206 1206 0.30 1500 2 M to 100 M
CRHA1210 1210 0.45 1750 4 M to 100 M
CRHA2010 2010 0.50 2000 6 M to 100 M
CRHA2510 2510 0.60 2500 10 M to 500 M
CRHA2512 2512 1.0 3000 10 M to 500 M

Samples and production quantities of the CRHA series are available now with lead times of 8 to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust introduces a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified high voltage thick film chip resistors. - https://bit.ly/30VJmYa

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?68048 (CRHA)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718657382253

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com


Vishay Intertechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size Automotive Grade Devices Offer Voltages to 3000 V and Stability of 1.0 % in Five Compact Case Sizes From 1206 to 2512MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Valneva Joins Euronext SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 Indices
Novartis appoints Karen Hale as Chief Legal Officer
Repeat: Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
BIOPHYTIS Gives Updates on its Phase 2-3 COVA Study on COVID-19
Nokia achieves 5G speed world record with Turk Telekom
Nokia deploys first 5G standalone RAN Sharing network for M1-StarHub Joint Venture in Singapore
Quisitive to Acquire Microsoft Healthcare Cloud Solutions Expert Mazik Global
Pivotal Phase III study shows Roche’s Tecentriq helped people with early lung cancer live longer ...
Relief and Acer Therapeutics Sign Collaboration and License Agreement for Worldwide Development and ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
Vishay Intertechnology 70 A, 80 A, and 100 A VRPower Smart Power Stages Increase Efficiency and Accuracy to Support Latest Generation of Microprocessors
08.03.21
Vishay Intertechnology’s NTCALUG Family of NTC Lug Thermistors Now Offers a 100 % Lead (Pb)-Free Construction
03.03.21
New Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Through-Hole Inductor Delivers 420 A Saturation Current in Compact 1500 Case Size
24.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Launches Industry’s First SMD Ceramic Safety Capacitors With Y1 Rating of 500 VAC and 1500 VDC
23.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
22.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Increases Resistance Ratios and Operating Voltages for ACAS AT Precision Thin Film Chip Resistor Arrays