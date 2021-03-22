New Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified High Voltage Thick Film Chip Resistors Reduce Component Counts and PCB Size

Automotive Grade Devices Offer Voltages to 3000 V and Stability of 1.0 % in Five Compact Case Sizes From 1206 to 2512

MALVERN, Pa., March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified high voltage thick film chip resistors. Offering working voltages to 3000 V, stability of 1.0 %, and power ratings up to 1.0 W, the Vishay Techno CRHA series is available in five compact case sizes ranging from 1206 to 2512.



With their high voltage handling capability — combined with better accuracy and stability than most standard thick film chip resistors — the Automotive Grade devices released today enable designers to reduce component counts, placement costs, and PCB size.