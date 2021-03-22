 

DISPOSAL OF OWN SHARES BASED ON THE KEY EMPLOYEE LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

22.03.2021, 16:00  |  39   |   |   

Rapala VMC Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
March 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

A total of 173 015 of Rapala VMC Corporation's treasury shares are conveyed without consideration and according to the plan terms to the key employees participating in the Performance Share Plan 2018 - 2020. Rapala VMC announced the incentive plan in a stock exchange release issued on 16 February 2018.
The directed share issue is based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on 29 March 2018.
Following the directed share issue, the number of treasury shares now stands at 279 193 shares.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For further information:

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala group is the world’s leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala’s distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group’s brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation’s share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment


Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2020 PUBLISHED
01.03.21
RAPALA VMC CORPORATION - NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
26.02.21
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS