No 8/2021 - Closely related persons transactions

Closely related persons transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 22 March 2021.

Name: Peter Taero Nielsen Reason for filing: Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 18 March 2021 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 45,764 Price: 0.48

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment