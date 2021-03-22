 

Notice to convene Annual General Meeting

Company announcement no. 8 March 22nd, 2021
According to Art. 9.1 of the Articles of Association, notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Columbus A/S to be held on:

Tuesday 27 April 2021 at 10.00
at Columbus, Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup

In accordance with the government's policy and the authorities' general recommendations for limiting the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus, the Board of Directors recommends that shareholders refrain from physically attending the General Meeting but instead use the opportunity to vote or give proxy to the Board in accordance with the instructions described further below.
Shareholders will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting via live webcast instead of attending in person. Shareholders can ask questions by telephone. See details regarding participation further below.

Agenda:
 1.        Board of Directors’ report on the business of the Company during the past year.
 2.       Presentation and approval of the annual report.
 3.        Resolution on the appropriation of profit or covering of loss as recorded in the adopted Annual Report.
 4.       Proposal from the Board of Directors about extraordinary dividend payment, cf. section 182 of the Danish Companies Act of DKK 6 per share.
 5.        Proposal from the Board of Directors that the general meeting authorizes the Board of Directors for a period of 18 months from the date of the General Meeting to acquire for the Company up to 10 per cent of the Company‘s share capital against payment which shall not deviate more than 10 per cent up or downwards from the latest listed price of the shares at Nasdaq Copenhagen prior to the acquisition.
 6.       Presentation of and indicative ballot on the remuneration report.
 7.        Approval of updated remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive board, cf. section 139b of the Danish Companies Act.
 8.       Election of members of the Board of Directors
       8.1.   The Board of Directors proposes that Ib Kunøe, Sven Madsen, Peter Skov Hansen and Karina Kirk be re-elected.

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
18.03.21
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
16.03.21
Columbus A/S Annual Report 2020
15.03.21
Extraordinary dividend payment
10.03.21
Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act