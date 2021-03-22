 

Teledyne Completes FLIR Acquisition Financing

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) announced today that it has completed all permanent financing for the pending acquisition of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Given the permanent financing, together with certain continuing debt, Teledyne expects its weighted average borrowing cost to be less than two percent upon closing the acquisition.

Today Teledyne closed an offering of $3.0 billion investment-grade bonds (the “Notes”), including $300 million aggregate principal amount of 0.65% Notes due 2023, $450 million aggregate principal amount of 0.95% Notes due 2024, $450 million aggregate principal amount of 1.60% Notes due 2026, $700 million aggregate principal amount of 2.25% Notes due 2028 and $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.75% Notes due 2031.

Previously on March 4, Teledyne entered into a $1.00 billion Term Loan Credit Agreement and Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with capacity of $1.15 billion both maturing on March 4, 2026. Teledyne intends to use the proceeds from the Notes together with the proceeds from the $1.00 billion Term Loan and cash on hand to pay the cash portion of the consideration for the FLIR acquisition and refinance certain existing debt.

Notifications pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino (“HSR”) Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 were filed on January 29, 2021, and termination of the waiting period occurred on March 1, 2021. Subject to the receipt of additional required regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

If the closing of the FLIR acquisition does not occur on or before the earlier of (i) December 31, 2021, and (ii) the date the Merger Agreement, including any amendment thereof, is terminated, according to its terms, Teledyne will redeem the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2026 Notes, and the 2031 Notes in whole at a special mandatory redemption price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of such Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of such Notes to, but excluding, the special mandatory redemption date.

About Teledyne

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction between Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (“Teledyne”) and FLIR Systems, Inc. (“FLIR”), Teledyne has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes a joint proxy statement of Teledyne and FLIR and a prospectus of Teledyne, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement is not yet effective. The proposed transaction involving Teledyne and FLIR will be submitted to Teledyne’s stockholders and FLIR’s stockholders for their consideration. Stockholders of Teledyne and stockholders of FLIR are urged to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they contain important information.

