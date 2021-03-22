AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the strategic objectives and their indicators of long-term incentive plan for the period of 2021-2024

The Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Company) has approved on 22 March 2021 the long-term strategic objectives, their indicators for 2021-2024 and their achievement criteria for the long-term incentive plan (hereinafter – Plan) of executives of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Group) with share options. Executives who are eligible for the Plan have objectives set in the long-term incentive plan that are linked with the objectives provided in the strategic plans of the Group, with the greatest focus on the development of commercial generation and increasing return for shareholders.