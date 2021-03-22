 

AB “Ignitis grupė” approved the strategic objectives and their indicators of long-term incentive plan for the period of 2021-2024

The Supervisory Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Company) has approved on 22 March 2021 the long-term strategic objectives, their indicators for 2021-2024 and their achievement criteria for the long-term incentive plan (hereinafter – Plan) of executives of the Company’s group of companies (hereinafter – Group) with share options. Executives who are eligible for the Plan have objectives set in the long-term incentive plan that are linked with the objectives provided in the strategic plans of the Group, with the greatest focus on the development of commercial generation and increasing return for shareholders.

  • In order to improve the financial indicators of unregulated activities, the Plan stipulates a mandatory condition that the right to obtain shares would be provided only if all three first one’s or the fourth one of the following conditions are met: 

            - The percentage growth of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021-2024 is at least 10 times higher than the growth of regulated-monopolistic activities, and
- Regulated-monopolistic activities account for less than 60% of the Group's Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 if the asset rotation has taken place and 63% of the Group's Adjusted EBITDA if the asset rotation is lower than planned, and
            - Regulated-monopolistic activities account for less than 60% of the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 if the asset rotation has taken place and 63% of the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA if the asset rotation is lower than planned, and
            -  Green Generation Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 has at least doubled compared to 2020, or
            - Regulated-monopolistic activities account for less than 50% of the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA in 2024

  • The updated objectives of the Plan focus mainly on the development of green generation – the installed green generation capacity must reach 1.8 GW.
  • With the aim to increase network efficiency, the Plan also sets out an objective to reduce electricity network losses by 2024 by at least 5%, compared to 2020.
  • The strategic objectives and indicators set out in the Plan reflect the Group’s commitment to create a sustainable future – to improve environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) ratings. 

The Plan determines the share allocation in 2025, after the Group’s long-term strategic objectives (indicators), related to the 2021–2024 strategic plan of the Company, are achieved.

