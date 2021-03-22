 

Lessons Learned From the Closure of Petra Nova, IDTechEx Reports

BOSTON, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is generating much enthusiasm across the world, with the hopes that it could play a major role in the fight against climate change. However, amidst this enthusiasm, the industry suffered an apparent setback in mid-2020 when the Petra Nova facility in Texas, then the world's largest CCUS facility for a coal-fired power station, was closed down. Since then, many commenters have questioned what this means for the industry and whether CCUS can really survive in the real world. "Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) 2021-2040", a new report from IDTechEx, explored the technical and commercial factors key to the success of CCUS.

Petra Nova reportedly needed oil prices of around $75 a barrel to break even. Source: IDTechEx

CCUS refers to a collection of technologies for first capturing carbon dioxide from industrial sources or directly from the atmosphere before either storing it deep underground or putting it to use in a variety of industrial applications. When attached to a fossil fuel power plant, carbon capture technology can reduce CO­2 emissions by over 90% and could play a key role in decarbonizing many industries. The UN foresees CCUS technology as an important option in fighting climate change, estimating that CCUS technology could mitigate up to 6.3 gigatonnes of CO2 by 2050.

Reaching this level of emissions mitigation will be a major challenge for the industry, however. Global carbon capture capacity currently stands at about 40 megatonnes per year, less than 0.1% of the 30.6 gigatonnes of CO2 that are believed to have been emitted in 2020. Nevertheless, many in the industry are hopeful and, after a period of declining investment, CCUS has experienced a renewed global interest, with plans for more than 30 new integrated CCUS facilities having been announced in 2017.

In the face of this optimism, the closure of Petra Nova in 2020 may be a jolt of reality about the size of the challenge facing CCUS. With an annual capture capacity of 1.4 megatonnes of CO2 per year, the Texas-based facility was the world's largest installation of CO2 capturing equipment on a coal-fired power plant. However, during its three-and-a-half-year lifespan, it had faced several issues relating to commercial viability and unexpected shutdowns.

