Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2021 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Krause

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter Sebastian
Last name(s): Krause
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
83.70 EUR 8370.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
83.70 EUR 8370.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM


Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
Diskussion: Rheinmetall
Wertpapier


