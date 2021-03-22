Forward Air Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Forward today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which provides an overview of the Company’s ESG commitments.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Forward has been here for three decades, and we intend to be here for many more. To do so, we must not only deliver extremely well, but also deliver in the right way – with our signature precision execution in what we do, in who we are, for our planet, for our communities and for each other."

The report is Forward’s first release to share our ongoing ESG commitments, goals, and progress to our stakeholders. Forward is committed to accountability and transparency as our ESG approach evolves.

The ESG report is available on our investor relations website at https://ir.forwardaircorp.com/esg.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

