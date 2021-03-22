 

Forward Air Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 16:47  |  45   |   |   

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions of complementary businesses. Forward today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which provides an overview of the Company’s ESG commitments.

The report marks Forward’s dedication to sustainability governance and accountability as a core component to its operating model for years to come.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO, said, "Forward has been here for three decades, and we intend to be here for many more. To do so, we must not only deliver extremely well, but also deliver in the right way – with our signature precision execution in what we do, in who we are, for our planet, for our communities and for each other."

The report is Forward’s first release to share our ongoing ESG commitments, goals, and progress to our stakeholders. Forward is committed to accountability and transparency as our ESG approach evolves.

The ESG report is available on our investor relations website at https://ir.forwardaircorp.com/esg.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. We provide LTL, final mile, truckload and intermodal drayage services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations including with respect to the expected growth and future performance of the Company and the ability of the Company to make necessary adjustments that will allow it to continue providing world-class service to its customers. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider the forward-looking statement contained herein in light of such risks. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

Forward Air Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forward Air Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the “Company” or “Forward”) is executing a growth strategy that involves organic infrastructure investments, such as its ongoing LTL network expansion, as well as inorganic investments, including acquisitions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Forward Air Named Surface Carrier of the Year by Airforwarders Association
15.03.21
Forward Air Appoints Five Independent, Highly Qualified Directors to the Board