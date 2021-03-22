The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Festi hf. was held on Monday 22 March 2021 at 10:00 at the company’s headquarters at Dalvegur 10-14 in Kópavogur. The meeting elected a new Board of Directors and the following proposals were approved.

The meeting approved the Financial Statements for 2020. A decision was made regarding the payment of dividends for the 2020 operations as follows:

The Board proposed that dividends amounting to ISK 970,500,000 be paid to shareholders for the financial results of the year 2020 or ISK 3.0 for each króna of the nominal share price in the company. The dividends will be paid to shareholders on 8 April 2021. The final transaction date where dividends are attached to the shares is 19 March 2021 and the ex-date, therefore, 22 March 2021. The record date is 23 March 2021. This means that dividends will be paid to those registered in the Festi share register at the Icelandic Securities Depository at the close of 23 March 2021.

The proposal of the Board that Sigrún Ragna Ólafsdóttir and Tryggvi Pálsson be appointed to the Nomination Committee was approved. Deloitte were elected as the company’s auditing firm for the year 2021. A decision on remuneration to the Board of Directors, the Board sub-committees and the Nomination Committee was adopted and is as follows:

The Chairman of the Board receives ISK 780,000 per month.

The Deputy Chairman of the Board receives ISK 585,000 per month.

Other Board members receive ISK 390,000 per month.

The members of the Remuneration Committee receive ISK 60,000 per month and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee receives ISK 115,000 per month.

Members of the Audit Committee receive ISK 95,000 per month and the Chairman of the Audit Committee receives ISK 170,000 per month.

The Chairman of the Investment Committee receives ISK 160,000 per month.

The Chairman of the Nomination Committee receives ISK 135,000 per month and Committee members ISK 115,000 per month. Festi representative in the Nomination Committee receives ISK 77,000 per month.