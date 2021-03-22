--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mergers - Acquisitions - TakeoversFrankfurt am Main - After XB Systems AG was successfully listed on the ViennaStock Exchange (Wiener Boerse) on March 18, 2021, the company announced that itis now looking at mergers and acquisitions in other esports companies to makethe company offering even more expansive. The company plans to fund this mergerand acquisition spree through a combination of cash and allocated stock. Interms of its core products, XB Systems AG is constantly upgrading its offeringof betting data through its technology provider UltraPlay. Moreover, the companygained a great traction of new players joining BUFF.bet on a daily basis due tothe latest sensation in the esports space - Valorant. XB Systems is offering thewidest coverage of live and pre-match odds on Valorant through its betting brandBUFF.bet as well as 24/7 engaging content on its media aggregator BUFFHUB.Esports is attracting the next generation of bettors, and Valorant's bettingoptions are giving a great advantage to XB Systems AG to the market's demandsand needs at the moment."We are pleased with our debut on the stock market, which recorded a greatinterest during the last few days. With our BUFF.bet brand, we offer a widerange of live and pre-match betting for esports fans. Now, we are considering afew new innovative companies in the space in order to expand to new markets andboost our esports offering further. We are convinced that esports will retain afirm place in the betting business and beyond", commented Daniel Miller, CEO ofXB Systems AG."With direct market plus, the Vienna Stock Exchange offers the ideal platformfor medium sized and fast growing companies of any industry. A listing boostsvisibility and facilitates access to new investors. Existing shareholdersbenefit from the option to buy and sell shares any time. Our well-known tradingsystem connects companies to trading members across Europe. Once established,the capital market can be used for future transactions" says Henriette Lininger,Head of Issuers at the Vienna Stock Exchange.The company's 6,336,923 issued shares began trading with an opening price of EUR6 per share. The shares are listed on Direct Market Plus under the symbol "XBS".The Frankfurt-based company can be traded continuously from 8:55 a.m. to 5:45p.m. Baader Bank provides additional liquidity to support trading as a marketmaker. About 26% of the shares are in free float, according to the company.XB Systems AG has been a leader in the esports betting space since 2017 with itsbrands BUFF.bet for esports wagering and BUFFHUB for esports content. The teamis derived from industry veterans in the esports and gaming sectors. Moreover,BUFF.bet is at the forefront of esports wagering also due to its custom-builtplatform developed by market-leading data and software iGaming providerUltraPlay.Exclusion of LiabilityThis press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecaststhat are based on assumptions current made at the time of publication of thispress release. We do not assume any liability for these forward-lookingstatements materializing. Furthermore, we would like to explicitly point outthat this press release cannot serve as a basis for investment decisions and maynot be construed as a solicitation to buy or a recommendation to invest by XBSystems AG. No liability is assumed for the information given in this pressrelease.About XB Systems AG:XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing insoftware development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer usersstate-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts.With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated toachieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about thecompany here: www.xb.systems [http://www.xb.systems/]Further inquiry note:press@xb.systems+49 251 981156 7552end of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: XB SYSTEMS AGEschersheimer Landstrasse 42D-60322 Frankfurt am Mainphone: +49 251 981156 7552FAX:mail: info@xb.systemsWWW: https://xb.systems/ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4870513OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG