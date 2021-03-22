 

EANS-News XB Systems plans new M&A after its Listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.03.2021, 17:15  |  56   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers

Frankfurt am Main - After XB Systems AG was successfully listed on the Vienna
Stock Exchange (Wiener Boerse) on March 18, 2021, the company announced that it
is now looking at mergers and acquisitions in other esports companies to make
the company offering even more expansive. The company plans to fund this merger
and acquisition spree through a combination of cash and allocated stock. In
terms of its core products, XB Systems AG is constantly upgrading its offering
of betting data through its technology provider UltraPlay. Moreover, the company
gained a great traction of new players joining BUFF.bet on a daily basis due to
the latest sensation in the esports space - Valorant. XB Systems is offering the
widest coverage of live and pre-match odds on Valorant through its betting brand
BUFF.bet as well as 24/7 engaging content on its media aggregator BUFFHUB.
Esports is attracting the next generation of bettors, and Valorant's betting
options are giving a great advantage to XB Systems AG to the market's demands
and needs at the moment.

"We are pleased with our debut on the stock market, which recorded a great
interest during the last few days. With our BUFF.bet brand, we offer a wide
range of live and pre-match betting for esports fans. Now, we are considering a
few new innovative companies in the space in order to expand to new markets and
boost our esports offering further. We are convinced that esports will retain a
firm place in the betting business and beyond", commented Daniel Miller, CEO of
XB Systems AG.

"With direct market plus, the Vienna Stock Exchange offers the ideal platform
for medium sized and fast growing companies of any industry. A listing boosts
visibility and facilitates access to new investors. Existing shareholders
benefit from the option to buy and sell shares any time. Our well-known trading
system connects companies to trading members across Europe. Once established,
the capital market can be used for future transactions" says Henriette Lininger,
Head of Issuers at the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The company's 6,336,923 issued shares began trading with an opening price of EUR
6 per share. The shares are listed on Direct Market Plus under the symbol "XBS".
The Frankfurt-based company can be traded continuously from 8:55 a.m. to 5:45
p.m. Baader Bank provides additional liquidity to support trading as a market
maker. About 26% of the shares are in free float, according to the company.

XB Systems AG has been a leader in the esports betting space since 2017 with its
brands BUFF.bet for esports wagering and BUFFHUB for esports content. The team
is derived from industry veterans in the esports and gaming sectors. Moreover,
BUFF.bet is at the forefront of esports wagering also due to its custom-built
platform developed by market-leading data and software iGaming provider
UltraPlay.

Exclusion of Liability
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forecasts
that are based on assumptions current made at the time of publication of this
press release. We do not assume any liability for these forward-looking
statements materializing. Furthermore, we would like to explicitly point out
that this press release cannot serve as a basis for investment decisions and may
not be construed as a solicitation to buy or a recommendation to invest by XB
Systems AG. No liability is assumed for the information given in this press
release.


About XB Systems AG:
XB Systems AG is a design, engineering, and media company specializing in
software development and esports. The company was founded in 2016 to offer users
state-of-the-art esports B2C solutions driven by analytics, data, and facts.
With a passionate team of operational specialists, XB Systems AG is dedicated to
achieving excellence for its customers and users alike. Learn more about the
company here: www.xb.systems [http://www.xb.systems/]




Further inquiry note:
press@xb.systems
+49 251 981156 7552

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: XB SYSTEMS AG
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
D-60322 Frankfurt am Main
phone: +49 251 981156 7552
FAX:
mail: info@xb.systems
WWW: https://xb.systems/
ISIN: DE000A3H3LX7
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154310/4870513
OTS: XB SYSTEMS AG


XB Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News XB Systems plans new M&A after its Listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers Frankfurt am Main - After XB Systems AG was successfully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Unternehmen wählen E.ON zum innovativsten Energieversorger Deutschlands
Lidl baut Geflügelfleischsortiment mit hohen Tierwohlstandards aus
Studie: Diese Banken sind besonders beliebt bei den Deutschen
ec4u und BULPROS schließen sich mit Unterstützung von Silverfleet Capital zu einem ...
Finanzielle Unterstützung für RestaurantmitarbeiterInnen - N26 startet deutschlandweite ...
Medizinische Cannabisprodukte von Khiron kommen in Deutschland an und können ab sofort ...
Abbott beantragt Sonderzulassung für Antigen-Schnelltest als Selbsttest um ...
GRÜNGOLD AG informiert: Studie rechnet mit langfristigem Boom für Biomethan-Branche
Neue bevh-Studie belegt: Über 1,2 Millionen Menschen sind im digitalen Handel beschäftigt und steigern den ...
Gewerbeversicherer mailo richtet eindringlichen Appell an Gastronomie und Handel: Bleiben Sie versichert, wir helfen!
Titel
Vertical Food und Unilever Food Solutions & Langnese verkünden strategische Partnerschaft
Thema Finanzen: Was der Gen Y wirklich wichtig ist / FinTech Anyfin führt Studie zum finanziellen Mindset der ...
Lück & Partner: Mit digitaler Transformation des HR-Bereichs Chancen und Potenzial für das Human Capital ...
Augen auf beim Schokokauf: Kein großes Schokoladenunternehmen liefert faire Schokolade zu Ostern
Aktuelle Chartsignale: Volatiler Gold-Preis bleibt langfristig stabil
LIXIL EMENA feiert den Launch der digitalen Erlebnisplattform "GROHE X" seiner Marke ...
Kampfbegriff "Klageindustrie" soll vom Dieselskandal der Autobauer ablenken / Dr. Stoll ...
Sensationelles Urteil im VW Abgasskandal: LG Nürnberg-Fürth verurteilt VW mit Urteil vom 09.03.2021 trotz Verjährung zu ...
Stiftung Warentest: Zahnversicherung Test auch 2021 nur unzureichend (FOTO)
EVG Klaus-Dieter Hommel: Deutliches Signal aus dem Bundesverkehrsministerium - Staatssekretär Enak Ferlemann steht zum ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Westfalen-Blatt: Tönnies siegt vor Gericht - Schlachthofbesetzer zu Schadenersatz verurteilt
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2021: So viel verdienen Arbeitnehmer*innen in Deutschland
Cem Özdemir: Grüne trauen sich Verkehrsministerium zu
Zahl der Woche | CO2-Preisaufschlag: Viele Haus- und Wohnungseigentümer denken über eine Heizungsmodernisierung nach (FOTO)
Deutschland verliert auf dem weltweiten Arbeitsmarkt an Beliebtheit
Appell: Digitales Gesundheitswesen nicht Apple & Co überlassen
Deutsche erwarten starke Veränderungen am Arbeitsmarkt (FOTO)
Sungrow Wechselrichter für 187 Megawatt Photovoltaik-Kraftwerk von EnBW installiert
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
XB Systems: Neuling am direct market plus in Wien