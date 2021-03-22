CanSinoBIO Announces Approval for its Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Convidecia in Hungary

Marks vaccine's first approval by an European Union member state, following Mexico , Pakistan and China

TIANJIN, China, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CanSinoBIO Biologics Inc. ("CanSinoBIO") (HKEX: 06185) today announced that the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition (OGYÉI) granted emergency use authorization for its Recombinant Novel Coronavirus Vaccine (Adenovirus Type 5 Vector) ("Ad5-nCoV", trade name: Convidecia). The approval is based on the vaccine's interim results for Phase III clinical trial and marks the first approval of Convidecia in an European Union member state.

"We are pleased to see the authorization by the Hungarian authority for our vaccine, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As CanSinoBIO continues to receive approvals from various governments across different continents, we are focusing on ramping up production capacity to deliver our one-shot vaccines quickly and safely to countries that are in desperate need of mass protection from this pandemic," said Dr. Xuefeng YU, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CanSinoBIO.

On February 25, 2021, Convidecia was granted a conditional marketing authorization by the National Medical Products Administration of China ("NMPA"), the first of its kind authorized in China. Globally, Convidecia received authorization for emergency use by the Federal Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks of Mexico and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan for adults aged 18 and above in February 2021.

Convidecia Production, Access and Distribution

The Company continues to invest in and expand its production capacity by building its own manufacturing facility and partnerships to meet the increasing demand of Convidecia. In August 2020, CanSinoBIO entered into a strategic partnership with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals, China's second largest pharmaceutical company, in fast expanding production capacity, storage and supply chain management of COVID-19 vaccines.