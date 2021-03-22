 

AM 560 The Answer Announces Addition of Shaun Thompson as Afternoon Drive Host

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Shaun Thompson will be taking over the 5-7pm timeslot on Chicago’s AM 560 The Answer from Steve Cortes effective Monday, March 22, 2021. Thompson has been a weekend and fill-in host on the station since 2016, and most recently, he filled in for Cortes from July through November of 2020 when Cortes took a hiatus to work on the re-election campaign of President Trump. Cortes will be leaving the station to pursue a new national television project.

Shaun Thompson is the new afternoon drive host of AM 560 The Answer, a Salem Media Group station. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It’s rare in radio to have transition as smooth as this one,” said Jeff Reisman, regional vice president and general manager of AM 560 The Answer. “Shaun Thompson has developed such a deep bond with our listeners because he was one of them before becoming a talk show host. He knows this city and this audience and what they care about. His passion and personality make him a unique talent. We’re excited to have him join the line-up as a full-time host.”

“We’re also grateful for Steve Cortes and the time he was with us on AM 560,” Reisman continued. “Steve’s insight and exclusive access made him an indispensable resource for our listeners during the 2020 campaign. We were glad that he’s willing to graciously pass the baton to Shaun as he leaves to begin a new chapter in his career.”

“Twelve years ago, I made my first phone call to a talk radio station as a listener,” said Thompson. “Five years ago, I had the opportunity to host my first show on AM 560. During that time, I’ve come to appreciate this format and the listeners who spend time with us every day. I look forward to providing my perspective each afternoon and engaging with the audience. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity. I’m also thankful for Steve Cortes and his friendship. He’s made it so easy for me to slide into this role as he’s prepared to leave. I look forward to having him on the show as a regular guest.”

Thompson grew up in Melrose Park, Illinois and attended Columbia College in Chicago. For 16 years, he was a trader on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the MidAmerica Commodity Exchange. He’s been a licensed real estate broker since 1992 and opened his own real estate investment group in 2009. In 2016, he became the proprietor of the Elmhurst Cigar House in Elmhurst, Illinois. His involvement in talk radio began in 2009, when he began calling into shows. In 2016, he began filling in as a talk show host, and later that year, he was hosting “The Liberty Hour”, heard Sundays on AM 560. In addition to his endeavors in broadcasting and investing, Shaun has also written and sold a feature length screenplay. He and his wife have two children and split their time between Elmwood Park, Illinois, and Naples, Florida.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

AM 560 The Answer is owned and operated by Salem Media Group, America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

