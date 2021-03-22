Registration to Eimskip’s 2021 AGM 25 March 2021

Eimskip would like to bring shareholders attention to the fact that the meeting will be arranged in accordance with the current restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic, where up to 200 persons may be present. As a result:

The participation of all guests must be registered to numbered seats and all participants must state their name, ID No. and telephone number. The information is to be preserved for two weeks.

Everyone must wear a face mask and ensured that the distance between unrelated parties is more than 1 meter.

Every effort must be made to prevent crowd-gathering, whether before, after or during intermission.

Therefore all shareholders who will attend the meeting will have to pre-register to the meeting no later than 15:00 (GMT) on Wednesday 24 March 2021. Shareholders must register their name, social security number and mobile number prior to the meeting. Please register here

Based on this pre-registration the shareholder’s ballot will be printed out and placed in a numbered seat that will be allocated to the shareholder at the Annual General Meeting. Information on the seating arrangement will be available at the entrance of the meeting.

All AGM documents are available on the Company's Investor website .

Should the Company need to alter the meeting arrangement due to updated restrictions on gatherings from the Government of Iceland, then a press release will be published on Nasdaq Iceland.