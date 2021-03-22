Foresight 4 VCT plc - Change to Director Information
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.03.2021, 17:01 | 39 | 0 |
Foresight 4 VCT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Foresight 4 VCT plc
Change to Director Information
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Foresight 4 VCT plc announces the appointment of Michael Gray as an independent non-executive director of TEAM Plc with effect from 1 March 2021.
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0