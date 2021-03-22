 

VALBIOTIS Obtains ISO 9001 Certification for Its Activities in "Design, Development and Production Control of Solutions for Preventing and Combating Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases"

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.03.2021, 17:40  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has obtained ISO 9001 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS) deployed on its three sites.

VALBIOTIS has been awarded full ISO 9001:2015 certification by AFNOR, with six strong points, for its activities in "Design, development and production control of solutions for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases". Certification is awarded for a period of three years, with annual re-evaluation.

The ISO 9001:2015 "Quality Management System" standard is internationally recognized and defines organizational requirements aimed at improving quality, performance and customer satisfaction. This certification process guarantees and demonstrates to all partners the control of all Discovery, Preclinical research, Clinical research and production activities, as well as product quality management.

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, comments: "The organization of our quality management system since 2018 and the mobilization of all VALBIOTIS employees have been key in helping us achieve this objective. All the activities at our three sites (R&D Center in Riom, R&D Center in La Rochelle, Head Office in Périgny) have been awarded full ISO 9001 certification. This is a guarantee for all our current and future partners. It is particularly important given that our business model involves licensing our active substances to healthcare players and signing exclusive supply contracts. "

Cécile MERLE, Quality Assurance Director, adds: "In a context in which national and international regulatory and administrative requirements are increasingly rigorous and constantly evolving, and in which players are more and more demanding, it was essential to invest in this process. The strengths identified by AFNOR during the audit include the performance of our infrastructures, our ability to analyze and take into account the expectations of our stakeholders, as well as to effectively manage our risks and changes. The audit also highlighted our ability to control the quality of our R&D activities and the traceability and quality of our products, as well as to train and involve our staff in a continuous improvement process."

ABOUT VALBIOTIS
 VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.
VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.
Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.
Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France: Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).
Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.
For more information about VALBIOTIS, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
EnterNext PEA-PME 150

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS' objectives. VALBIOTIS considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the VALBIOTIS registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 31 July 2020 (application number R 20-018). This document is available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com).

This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS' shares or securities in any country.

Valbiotis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VALBIOTIS Obtains ISO 9001 Certification for Its Activities in "Design, Development and Production Control of Solutions for Preventing and Combating Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases" Regulatory News: VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has obtained …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Pivotal Phase III Study Shows Genentech’s Tecentriq Helped People With Early Lung Cancer Live ...
Eurofins Technologies Launches an Enhanced Variant of Concern-Discriminating PCR Test Including the ...
Veolia Is Not Interested in the Dismantling of Suez Proposed by Mr. Philippe Varin
Shao Baiqing and Ace Lead Profits Limited Respond to Recent Press Releases by Hollysys Automation ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with the Philippines for 7 Million Additional Doses of ...
Tom Lee Joins KKR Real Estate Team in Sydney
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides ...
Teleperformance Ranked Among the Top 100 Companies Globally for Gender Equality
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.03.21
VALBIOTIS veröffentlicht seine Jahresbilanz 2020
17.03.21
VALBIOTIS Releases Its 2020 Annual Results
12.03.21
VALBIOTIS: Kalender der Finanzkommunikation für 2021
11.03.21
VALBIOTIS: 2021 Financial Communication Calendar
09.03.21
VALBIOTIS wird Ergebnisse zu TOTUM-854 bei arterieller Hypertonie auf der Jahrestagung der Europäischen Gesellschaft für Hypertonie (ESH) und der Internationalen Gesellschaft für Hypertonie (ISH) im April 2021 vorstellen
08.03.21
VALBIOTIS Selected to Present TOTUM-854’s Results on Arterial Hypertension at the Annual Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) in April 2021
23.02.21
VALBIOTIS meldet erste Visite des ersten Patienten im Rahmen der klinischen Phase-II-Studie HEART zu TOTUM-070 und intensiviert 2021 sein Forschungsprogramm zur Begrenzung von Hypercholesterinämie
22.02.21
VALBIOTIS Announces the First Patient’s First Visit in the Phase II HEART Clinical Study on TOTUM-070 and Steps up Its Research Program Against Hypercholesterolemia in 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
195
ALVAL.PA (Mkap €16 M) Vorbeugung von NASH ,Diabetes,Fettleibigkeit u.a