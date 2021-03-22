VALBIOTIS Obtains ISO 9001 Certification for Its Activities in "Design, Development and Production Control of Solutions for Preventing and Combating Metabolic and Cardiovascular Diseases"

VALBIOTIS has been awarded full ISO 9001:2015 certification by AFNOR, with six strong points, for its activities in "Design, development and production control of solutions for preventing and combating metabolic and cardiovascular diseases". Certification is awarded for a period of three years, with annual re-evaluation.

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 – ALVAL / eligible for the PEA/SME), a French Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has obtained ISO 9001 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS) deployed on its three sites.

The ISO 9001:2015 "Quality Management System" standard is internationally recognized and defines organizational requirements aimed at improving quality, performance and customer satisfaction. This certification process guarantees and demonstrates to all partners the control of all Discovery, Preclinical research, Clinical research and production activities, as well as product quality management.

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, comments: "The organization of our quality management system since 2018 and the mobilization of all VALBIOTIS employees have been key in helping us achieve this objective. All the activities at our three sites (R&D Center in Riom, R&D Center in La Rochelle, Head Office in Périgny) have been awarded full ISO 9001 certification. This is a guarantee for all our current and future partners. It is particularly important given that our business model involves licensing our active substances to healthcare players and signing exclusive supply contracts. "

Cécile MERLE, Quality Assurance Director, adds: "In a context in which national and international regulatory and administrative requirements are increasingly rigorous and constantly evolving, and in which players are more and more demanding, it was essential to invest in this process. The strengths identified by AFNOR during the audit include the performance of our infrastructures, our ability to analyze and take into account the expectations of our stakeholders, as well as to effectively manage our risks and changes. The audit also highlighted our ability to control the quality of our R&D activities and the traceability and quality of our products, as well as to train and involve our staff in a continuous improvement process."

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France: Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about VALBIOTIS, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext PEA-PME 150

