FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE Appointed Yves Le Yaouanq as Chief Content Officer

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), one of Europe's leading publishers, distributors and developers of video games, today announced the appointment of Yves Le Yaouanq as Chief Content Officer.

As a man involved in content management and as a video game industry expert, Yves Le Yaouanq spent more than 10 years at Ubisoft, where he held a number of strategic positions within the International Production teams, from the transition to Games as a Service to the onboarding of independent developers as Senior Open Innovation Manager. Yves is known in the industry for identifying new talent, projects, cultures and emerging trends in video games, as well as creating new opportunities in growth territories. At Focus, he will be responsible for managing the Publishing department, and will be involved in implementing the Group's editorial strategy, building the catalogue and developing relationships with studios.

Christophe Nobileau, CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome Yves to the Focus Group. This arrival is in line with our strategy of structuring and strengthening the Group with new talent. Yves has a great knowledge of video games, the market and its players. The Focus catalogue is known and recognised for its variety and high quality, and we are convinced that Yves will be able to find future studios and projects capable of supporting this editorial line, but also of taking Focus to a new level in its development.”

For Yves Le Yaouanq, "it is a great honour to join the Focus Group, which is known for both the high quality of its catalogue and its loyalty to developers. I look forward to working with the talented teams both inside and outside the company to support and expand the group's catalogue, and to nurture relationships with the most innovative creators to make Focus the partner of choice for future video game territories and content.”

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French actor of the video games industry. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

