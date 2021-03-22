 

Support.com Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Support.com, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – SPRT

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is fair to Support.com shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Support.com shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Support.com and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Support.com shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Support.com shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Support.com shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

