 

Watts and Planet Water Bring Clean Water to Vietnam

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) – a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – recently sponsored the installation of an integrated water system that will provide clean water to residents of Da Nhim Commune in Lam Dong, Vietnam.

AquaTower systems remove harmful contaminates, such as bacteria, protozoa and viruses – each unit is capable of providing 1,000 liters of clean water per hour, enough to meet the requirements of up to 1,800 people. (Photo: Business Wire)

To support the community, Watts joined Planet Water Foundation for its annual Project 24 initiative to erect an AquaTower water filtration system at the Da Nhim Primary School, providing children and their families with easy access to clean, safe drinking water and handwashing facilities. Additionally, Watts donated an AquaSan mobile surface disinfection system to promote good water hygiene practices in the school’s latrines, and funded a water health and hygiene education program for more than 600 students.

Watts has partnered with Planet Water since 2016, as part of the company’s overall social responsibility program. Since that time, the organizations have provided clean water to approximately 30,000 people in Cambodia, China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand and Puerto Rico.

“At Watts, we believe that access to safe and clean water is a fundamental human right and we are committed to advocating for it,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO and president. “The global water crisis is real, and we will continue to partner with like-minded organizations to combat this challenge, as well as bring innovative products and solutions to market, whose purpose is to protect, conserve and sustain this critical natural resource.”

To learn more about Watts’ Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, read the company’s Sustainability Report or visit www.watts.com/our-story/sustainability.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 27 countries. For more information, visit www.watts.com.

