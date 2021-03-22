His many and varied experiences include operating as a consultant to both large and smaller organizations with respect to enhancing operational performance, leveraging value enhancing strategies and turnarounds, and M&A. Dr Martello was co-founder and Director of the International Commodity Exchange (ICE) in Moscow, Russia, Chancellor of the International Management Institute, co- founder and CEO/ Chairman of the Nasdaq listed company Alcohol Sensors International, various mortgage and private equity banking operations, and currently as Managing Director and Chairman, of Delta Strategic Solutions and Delta Diligence. The Delta entities were startups which matured and are now providing large multinational clients and smaller operations with personal and physical asset protection, and cyber and investigative services domestically and internationally.

His initial role will be to advise and assist Ozop senior management with respect to corporate governance, internal controls, corporate communication protocols and transparency, development of a resilient organizational structure, talent acquisition and staffing, guide contract negotiations, corporate strategy, help identify markets and strategic relationships and acquisition opportunities that align with and leverage Ozop’s capabilities. All of which will help create a critical path together with success metrics to help guide plan execution, measure results against benchmarks and grow Ozop's imprimatur and opportunities in the clean energy space as well as shareholder value.

“I elected to support Ozop and this management and the team it is assembling, because I believe the industry space they are pursuing and the prerequisites they possess in terms of legacy, talent and vision as well as the societal benefits to be derived from the effort bodes great promise. “stated Dr. Martello. “It is my honor to have a person of Steven’s stature on board at such an early stage of our development as it speaks volumes towards the pedigree of our management team” added Mr. Brian Conway, CEO of Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc.