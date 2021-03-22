 

DGAP-Adhoc PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Dividend
PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal

22-March-2021 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release Wels, 22 March 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal

- Proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the business year 2020

Wels - The Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share on the basis of the result for the financial year 2020. The details of the proposed resolution will be published separately and in due time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will be held on 29 April 2021.

Legal Disclaimer

Contact:
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
