Ad hoc release Wels, 22 March 2021
PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal
- Proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the business year 2020
Wels - The Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share on the basis of the result for the financial year
2020. The details of the proposed resolution will be published separately and in due time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will be held on 29 April 2021.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com
|
