PIERER Mobility AG: Dividend proposal

- Proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share for the business year 2020

Wels - The Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 0.50 per dividend-bearing share on the basis of the result for the financial year 2020. The details of the proposed resolution will be published separately and in due time before the Annual General Meeting of PIERER Mobility AG, which will be held on 29 April 2021.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Mag. Michaela Friepeß

Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402 E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com Internet: www.pierermobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 WKN: A2JKHY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177347

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S

