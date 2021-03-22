 

Invibes Advertising Remarkable 2020 annual results.

Press release

Remarkable 2020 annual results

High level of EBITDA in a context of continued investments

Strengthened financial structure to support growth

London, 22 March 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising in digital in-feed advertising, is today publishing its audited 2020 annual results.

Audited consolidated data,
in €k 		2020 2019 Δ
Revenue 11,530 9,699 +19%
Purchasing and external expenses (6,285) (5,460) +15%
Personnel expenses (3,861) (2,869) +36%
EBITDA 1 1,384 1,370 Stable
Depreciation, amortisation, and provisions (814) (656) +24%
Operating income 570 717 -21%
Financial income (expense) (262) (133) NA
Non-recurring profit (loss) - 23 NA
Net income/loss 274 591 -54%

Revenue grew by 19% in 2020, much higher than its European market

Invibes Advertising recorded consolidated revenue of €11,530k in 2020, with organic growth of 19%.

This is a remarkable performance given that the display and video markets posted declines in all European markets in which the Group operates.

Stronger sales momentum despite the health crisis

Despite the impact of the health crisis in the second quarter, sales momentum recovered quickly and gained in strength during the third quarter thanks to the fact that several major international brands selected Invibes Advertising formats to intensify their communication during these exceptional times.

More than 400 announcers used Invibes Advertising in 2020, opting for its non-intrusive advertising formats which generate an increased commitment from the user to the benefit of the brand and its image. International brands from all sectors used Invibes Advertising solutions for their advertising campaigns, in particular:

  • Automotive:   Audi, BMW, Honda, Mercedes, Toyota, Volkswagen, etc.;
  • Retailers: Carrefour, Decathlon, ebay, Lego, Metro, Monoprix, etc.;
  • Agrifood: Barilla, Coca-Cola, Domino’s Pizza, Ferrero, McDonalds, Nestlé, etc.;
  • IT: Asus, Canon, Dell, IBM, HP, Samsung, etc.;
  • Financial services: Allianz, Axa, ING, Mastercard, Orange Bank, Visa, etc.;
  • Fashion/luxury goods: Cartier, Chanel, H&M, Lacoste, Levis, Moncler, Swarovski, etc.;
  • Beauty/healthcare: Bayer, Bioderma, Estée Lauder, Johnson & Johnson, Sephora, The Body Shop, etc.;
  • Transport: Air France, Emirates, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa, SNCF, etc.;
  • Entertainment: Amazon, Blizzard Entertainment, Disney, HBO, Netflix, Playstation, etc.;
  • Home/garden: BoConcept, DeLonghi, Ikea, Leroy Merlin, Nexity, Velux, etc.;
  • Services: Aegon, Facebook, O2, Tinder, Randstad, Vodafone, etc.;
  • Spirits: Bacardi, Campari, Jägermeister, Negrita, The Macallan, Champagne Palmer&Co, etc.

To back up this momentum, and as announced, Invibes Advertising launched its pan-European offer with the first multi-country campaigns for two new clients: Moncler and Blizzard Entertainment, confirming demand from major international brands for a player with the capacity to propose solutions for rolling out Europe-wide advertising campaign.

Invibes Advertising Remarkable 2020 annual results. Press release Remarkable 2020 annual results High level of EBITDA in a context of continued investments Strengthened financial structure to support growth London, 22 March 2021 – Invibes Advertising, an advanced technology company specialising …

